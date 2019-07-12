Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALLAN NEIL "AL" RICHARDS. View Sign Obituary

ALLAN (AL) NEIL RICHARDS

June 3, 1950 – June 22, 2019

It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Al Richards on June 22, 2019 at the Red Deer Hospital.

Al and Barb met in Peace River in 1984 and were married in 1985, followed by the birth of Kimberly and David. Al also had a daughter Sonya from a previous marriage.

Al had many different jobs over the years. He always said he was a Jack of All Trades but Master of None. His favorite was driving truck, especially the long hauls into B.C. & the Yukon.

Al was in a truck accident 25 years ago and he suffered every single day in pain since then. But through it all he kept his sense of humour and always a smile when the grandkids came.

Al is survived by his wife Barb, son David, daughters Kimberley & Sonya, his mom Nona, brother Harold & sisters Doreen & Diana. Grandkids Danielle, Shelby, Destiny, Jordan & Damian and great grandson Xavier.

He was predeceased by his Dad Don, brother Brian, sister Sharon and sister in laws Debbie and Betty.

A celebration of Al's life will be held on July 20, 2019 at the Olds Legion at 11:00 am. If you wish memorial donations may be made in Al's name to STARS. You are free of pain. REST IN PEACE.

