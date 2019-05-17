Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BETTY CURRY. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that the family of Betty Curry announce her passing on Christmas Day 2018, at the Olds Auxiliary Hospital.

Betty was born on November 16th to Edith and Earl Hawthorne in Liske, SK. Betty spent her childhood in Liske, and upon graduation, ever a sharp cookie, she took a job teaching at a local school. It was while teaching there in 1956 that she met Jack Curry of Shaunavon, SK, and their lifelong romance and partnership began. Jack and Betty married in July of 1956, and thus began their fun filled and enviable marriage of 62 years. They held hands and teased each other until the very end.

They travelled all over Saskatchewan and Alberta for Jack's work in the oil patch, and raised their three unruly children in Alida, SK, Gull Lake, SK, Drayton Valley, AB, and Olds, AB. Their lives were full of small-town adventures, travels, and many laughs with her dear friends Jean, Rose and Claire. Jack and Betty finally settled in Olds, AB, and built their family home where they spent the rest of their days together; their kitchen often packed full of their children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends. Betty loved a good joke and a great story told over a strong rye. She suffered no fools and had a great sense of humour about everything life could throw at her. Although, she will be forever missed by all those whom she looked after and cared for without question or hesitation, we are happy that she and Jack are finally together again.

Betty is survived by her sister, Ona Curtis, her three children: Vern (Sari) Curry, Scott (Judy) Curry, Kristy (Gerry) Marquis, seven grandchildren: Jasmine, Dansya, Levi, and Mariah Curry, and Jaci, Jenna, and Joel Lapointe, and her great-grandchildren: Finnegan Curry and Grace Hankinson. She will forever be remembered by her many extended family members and friends for her good nature, great one-liners, her generosity, and her loyalty.

An open memorial service will be held for friends and family on May 25th at 2:00 pm at the Royal Canadian Legion, Olds, AB.

