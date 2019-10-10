Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BONNIE JEAN LOUISE BOOGERD. View Sign Obituary

Bonnie Jean Louise Boogerd

June 3, 1953 ~ October 2, 2019



Bonnie Boogerd, 66, of Rosedale, British Columbia, passed away on October 2, 2019. She was born to the late Anna and William Bernard on June 3, 1953, in Olds, Alberta. Bonnie graduated from Olds Jr-Sr High School in 1971. She moved to British Columbia in 1980, when, she met her husband, Antonie Boogerd.

Bonnie is survived by her husband, Antonie, daughters, Erin and Dana (Jordan) and granddaughters Sylvie and Ellie, her brother, David (Barbara), her sister Brenda (Ray), nephew, Ryan (Margaret) and niece, Megan. She is predeceased by her parents, Anna and William Bernard and her brother, Daniel Bernard.

Bonnie led a fulfilling life. She was a bookkeeper, a mother, wife, sister, and wonderful friend. She was known for her generosity, beautiful smile, and effervescent hearty laugh.

Bonnie had an extraordinary spirit for her community and family and was talented at so many things-baseball, swimming at the Olds Marlins swim club, skiing at Sunshine and Lake Louise, cards, singing around the piano, curling, knitting, crocheting, baking, and sewing. She volunteered her time to numerous organizations over the years including the Chilliwack Curling Club, the Ratepayers Association, Meals on Wheels, Girl Guides, and her own book club as secretary. In her later years, Bonnie found another joy as "Grammy" to her granddaughters, whom she spent countless hours baking, reading and playing.

Her incredible strength enabled her to courageously battle rheumatoid arthritis and degenerative disc disease valiantly for many years. Bonnie will be profoundly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A viewing and prayers will be on October 18, 2019 at 6:00 pm at St. Mary's Church, 8909 Mary St, Chilliwack, BC, and a Memorial Service will be held on October 19, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Chilliwack Curling Club, 45550 Spadina Ave. Chilliwack, BC.

Bonnie Jean Louise BoogerdJune 3, 1953 ~ October 2, 2019Bonnie Boogerd, 66, of Rosedale, British Columbia, passed away on October 2, 2019. She was born to the late Anna and William Bernard on June 3, 1953, in Olds, Alberta. Bonnie graduated from Olds Jr-Sr High School in 1971. She moved to British Columbia in 1980, when, she met her husband, Antonie Boogerd.Bonnie is survived by her husband, Antonie, daughters, Erin and Dana (Jordan) and granddaughters Sylvie and Ellie, her brother, David (Barbara), her sister Brenda (Ray), nephew, Ryan (Margaret) and niece, Megan. She is predeceased by her parents, Anna and William Bernard and her brother, Daniel Bernard.Bonnie led a fulfilling life. She was a bookkeeper, a mother, wife, sister, and wonderful friend. She was known for her generosity, beautiful smile, and effervescent hearty laugh.Bonnie had an extraordinary spirit for her community and family and was talented at so many things-baseball, swimming at the Olds Marlins swim club, skiing at Sunshine and Lake Louise, cards, singing around the piano, curling, knitting, crocheting, baking, and sewing. She volunteered her time to numerous organizations over the years including the Chilliwack Curling Club, the Ratepayers Association, Meals on Wheels, Girl Guides, and her own book club as secretary. In her later years, Bonnie found another joy as "Grammy" to her granddaughters, whom she spent countless hours baking, reading and playing.Her incredible strength enabled her to courageously battle rheumatoid arthritis and degenerative disc disease valiantly for many years. Bonnie will be profoundly missed by all who knew and loved her.A viewing and prayers will be on October 18, 2019 at 6:00 pm at St. Mary's Church, 8909 Mary St, Chilliwack, BC, and a Memorial Service will be held on October 19, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Chilliwack Curling Club, 45550 Spadina Ave. Chilliwack, BC. Published in Olds Albertan from Oct. 15 to Oct. 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Olds Albertan Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close