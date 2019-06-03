JOHNSTON
Brian Albert Johnston of Hardisty, Alberta passed away May 20, 2019 at the age of 56 years. He was born January 30, 1963 in Wingham, Ontario to Morley and Jean Johnston. Brian grew up on the family farm and attended Goderich District Collegiate Institute. He moved to Alberta in the 90's. Brian enjoyed fishing, quadding and motorcycling. He will be lovingly remembered by his siblings John (Betty) Johnston of Strathroy, ON; Jeannette (Brad)DiCarlo of Guelph, ON; Gale (Dave) Buffett of Victoria, BC; Laurie Johnston of Calgary, AB and Grant (Audrey) Johnston of Bowden, AB; nieces Sara and Amy; nephews Matthew (Erin), Graeme (Emily) and their daughter Scout. He was predeceased by his parents. Memorial service will be held on Friday June 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Bowden Friendship Hall with Pastor Wayne McCracken officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made directly to S.T.A.R.S. Air Ambulance or SickKids Foundation. Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., Innisfail entrusted with arrangements. 403-227-0006 www.heartlandfuneralservices.com
Published in Olds Albertan from June 4 to June 10, 2019