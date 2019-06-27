Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CAROL MARIE YEWELL. View Sign Obituary

Yewell, Carol Marie

1946 -2019



It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt, Carol Marie Yewell (Bischke) at the age of 72 on June 23, 2019 at the Rocky Mountain House Good Samaritan Clearwater Centre, in the arms of her loving daughter Teresa.



Carol was born in Olds, AB on November 8, 1946 to Helen and William Bischke of Torrington, AB. Carol is the third child of nine. She attended school in Torrington; she graduated in 1964. Carol began working at the Red Deer Michener Centre when she met and fell in love with Ronald Yewell (D. November 27, 2000) of Olds, AB. Ron and Carol were married in 1966 and welcomed their first child Darren Ronald that year. Two years later in 1968 they were blessed by the birth of their daughter Teresa Lynne.



Ron and Carol lived all throughout Alberta during their 31 years of marriage. Carol was a homemaker who provided a comfortable loving home for her family. She always put her family's needs before her own and took great pride in her meticulous home and yard. In 1997 Carol moved from Rocky to Priddis, AB where she spent the next 20 years. Carol began working for Rath & Co. a legal firm specializing in treaty rights and First Nations Litigations.



Carol moved back to Rocky Mountain House in 2017 where she lived and was cared for by her daughter Teresa. In 2018 Carol moved into the Good Samaritan Clearwater Centre because of her advanced Alzheimers.



Carol will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Teresa Yewell of Rocky Mountain House, AB and her son Darren (Cheryl) Yewell of Wembley, AB; her grandchildren Kayla, Kevin, Curtis, Nicole, Melissa and Wyatt and her two great grandchildren Petra and Everett. Carol will also be dearly missed by her siblings Janet (Bill) Brogden, Glenn (Betty) Bischke, Jerry (Dorothy) Bischke, Judy (Norm) Miller, Linda Hogg (Dean Owen), Beth (Neil) Bunce, Debbie Herzog and Karren (Chris) Wood.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Olds Royal Canadian Legion Branch #105 5241 46 Street Olds, AB on Tuesday July 2, 2019 at 2:00pm.

Memorial donations may be made in Carols name to the Alzheimer Society of Canada.

Cremation entrusted to the Rocky Mountain Crematorium, Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

Condolence may be forwarded to: www.rockyfuneralhome.ca

Rocky and Sylvan Lake Funeral Homes and Crematorium, your Golden Rule Funeral Homes, entrusted with the arrangements. 403 845 2626

Yewell, Carol Marie1946 -2019It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt, Carol Marie Yewell (Bischke) at the age of 72 on June 23, 2019 at the Rocky Mountain House Good Samaritan Clearwater Centre, in the arms of her loving daughter Teresa.Carol was born in Olds, AB on November 8, 1946 to Helen and William Bischke of Torrington, AB. Carol is the third child of nine. She attended school in Torrington; she graduated in 1964. Carol began working at the Red Deer Michener Centre when she met and fell in love with Ronald Yewell (D. November 27, 2000) of Olds, AB. Ron and Carol were married in 1966 and welcomed their first child Darren Ronald that year. Two years later in 1968 they were blessed by the birth of their daughter Teresa Lynne.Ron and Carol lived all throughout Alberta during their 31 years of marriage. Carol was a homemaker who provided a comfortable loving home for her family. She always put her family's needs before her own and took great pride in her meticulous home and yard. In 1997 Carol moved from Rocky to Priddis, AB where she spent the next 20 years. Carol began working for Rath & Co. a legal firm specializing in treaty rights and First Nations Litigations.Carol moved back to Rocky Mountain House in 2017 where she lived and was cared for by her daughter Teresa. In 2018 Carol moved into the Good Samaritan Clearwater Centre because of her advanced Alzheimers.Carol will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Teresa Yewell of Rocky Mountain House, AB and her son Darren (Cheryl) Yewell of Wembley, AB; her grandchildren Kayla, Kevin, Curtis, Nicole, Melissa and Wyatt and her two great grandchildren Petra and Everett. Carol will also be dearly missed by her siblings Janet (Bill) Brogden, Glenn (Betty) Bischke, Jerry (Dorothy) Bischke, Judy (Norm) Miller, Linda Hogg (Dean Owen), Beth (Neil) Bunce, Debbie Herzog and Karren (Chris) Wood.A Memorial Service will be held at the Olds Royal Canadian Legion Branch #105 5241 46 Street Olds, AB on Tuesday July 2, 2019 at 2:00pm.Memorial donations may be made in Carols name to the Alzheimer Society of Canada.Cremation entrusted to the Rocky Mountain Crematorium, Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.Condolence may be forwarded to: www.rockyfuneralhome.caRocky and Sylvan Lake Funeral Homes and Crematorium, your Golden Rule Funeral Homes, entrusted with the arrangements. 403 845 2626 Published in Olds Albertan from July 2 to July 8, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Olds Albertan Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close