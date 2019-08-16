Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID LANNING STIRTON. View Sign Obituary

DAVID L. STIRTON - OBITUARY



David Lanning Stirton, 88, of Olds, Alberta, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Olds Hospital LTC.



David was born July 2, 1931 in Olds, Alberta to Vernon L and Grace A (Holmes)Stirton. He attended Hainstock school just west of Olds until at a very young age he took over the family farm. He self taught himself numerous trades through out his life that helped him with his passion of farming. His pastime would find him enjoying music by either singing or playing his trumpet, which he did a lot of during the years with different bands of some close and dear friends. He loved spending time with family and friends and later in life, found a real passion for travel which took him to Africa, Portugal, England, Australia, New Zealand, Galapagos Island and more. He attended the St. John's Anglican church and enjoyed singing with the choir. He loved the Lord and followed him later in life which gave him great comfort and peace.



Dad loved farming and working with his hands. He had a passionate, giving nature and loved all manner of animals which is why our farm usually had numerous rescued dogs and cats in our care. His love of life and happy go lucky nature attracted new friends from all over the world. He will be dearly missed.

David is lovingly remembered by son David (Calgary), daughter Frances (Olds), and son Terry (Olds), two grandchildren, Timothy Jeremic and Christopher Jeremic as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Grace, and his sister Lorraine White.

A celebration of life service will be held at 1:00pm, Monday, August 26, 2019 at Hope Pointe Community Church of the Nazarene, 5402 – 43 Street, Olds, Alberta T4H 1B5. In lieu of flowers, memorials maybe given in his honor towards Parkinson's Society Alberta and/or AARCS animal shelter

The memory of a good person is a blessing. (Proverbs 10:7)

DAVID L. STIRTON - OBITUARYDavid Lanning Stirton, 88, of Olds, Alberta, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Olds Hospital LTC.David was born July 2, 1931 in Olds, Alberta to Vernon L and Grace A (Holmes)Stirton. He attended Hainstock school just west of Olds until at a very young age he took over the family farm. He self taught himself numerous trades through out his life that helped him with his passion of farming. His pastime would find him enjoying music by either singing or playing his trumpet, which he did a lot of during the years with different bands of some close and dear friends. He loved spending time with family and friends and later in life, found a real passion for travel which took him to Africa, Portugal, England, Australia, New Zealand, Galapagos Island and more. He attended the St. John's Anglican church and enjoyed singing with the choir. He loved the Lord and followed him later in life which gave him great comfort and peace.Dad loved farming and working with his hands. He had a passionate, giving nature and loved all manner of animals which is why our farm usually had numerous rescued dogs and cats in our care. His love of life and happy go lucky nature attracted new friends from all over the world. He will be dearly missed.David is lovingly remembered by son David (Calgary), daughter Frances (Olds), and son Terry (Olds), two grandchildren, Timothy Jeremic and Christopher Jeremic as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Grace, and his sister Lorraine White.A celebration of life service will be held at 1:00pm, Monday, August 26, 2019 at Hope Pointe Community Church of the Nazarene, 5402 – 43 Street, Olds, Alberta T4H 1B5. In lieu of flowers, memorials maybe given in his honor towards Parkinson's Society Alberta and/or AARCS animal shelterThe memory of a good person is a blessing. (Proverbs 10:7) Published in Olds Albertan from Aug. 20 to Aug. 26, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Olds Albertan Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close