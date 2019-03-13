DEBBIE ELLEN McFARLANE
|
June 2, 1974 – March 8, 2019
Debbie McFarlane, beloved daughter of Marg & the late Bob McFarlane, passed away peacefully at the age of 44 years in the Olds Hospital. Debbie was born June 2, 1974 in Ponoka and spent the majority of her life in Olds. She was fortunate to be tenderly cared for by the amazing staff at Accredited Supports to Community's Res 3 in Olds for many years. The family is so grateful to all her ASC "moms & dads" for their love & amazing care over the years. Debbie is survived by her loving mother, Marg McFarlane of Red Deer County; her brother David & his darling daughters Ella & Phoebe and their mother Jodie of Vancouver, BC as well as numerous aunts, uncles & cousins. Many thanks to Dr. Hoeve & the Olds Hospital staff for their care & compassion. At the family's request, no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made in memory of Debbie to Accredited Supports to the Community, Box 3940, Olds, AB, T4H 1P6 or to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences and charitable donations may be sent by accessing Debbie's obituary located on www.heartlandfuneralservices.com. Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., Olds, entrusted with arrangements. 403-507-8610
Published in Olds Albertan from Mar. 19 to Mar. 25, 2019