ORR
Donald Allan Orr was born on June 7, 1941 in Parry Sound, Ontario. He passed away May 20, 2019 at the age of 77 years. Don attended elementary and high school in Copper Cliff, Ontario. He went on to the Tri-State University in Angola, Indiana where he obtained his bachelors degree. He returned to northern Ontario where he worked in retail management in Sudbury, ON and Sault Ste. Marie, ON. He married Esther Steinberg on July 8, 1967. Work transfers took them to Edmonton and Lethbridge where their daughter Wendy was born. In 1971, Don accepted a position at Olds College where he developed the second year of what would become the Fashion Merchandising Program. He remained the co-ordinator of that program for 23 years. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Don is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Esther; daughter Wendy (Brendon) Turner; sisters Colleen, Carole, Janice and their spouses. He was predeceased by his parents Mary & A.G. Orr. A private family service and interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made directly to the Kidney Foundation. Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., Olds entrusted with arrangements. 403-507-8610 www.heartlandfuneralservices.com
Published in Olds Albertan from May 28 to June 3, 2019