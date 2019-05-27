Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONALD ALLAN ORR. View Sign Service Information Heartland Funeral Services Ltd. 5226 46 St. Olds , AB T4H 1B8 (403)-507-8610 Obituary

ORR

Donald Allan Orr was born on June 7, 1941 in Parry Sound, Ontario. He passed away May 20, 2019 at the age of 77 years. Don attended elementary and high school in Copper Cliff, Ontario. He went on to the Tri-State University in Angola, Indiana where he obtained his bachelors degree. He returned to northern Ontario where he worked in retail management in Sudbury, ON and Sault Ste. Marie, ON. He married Esther Steinberg on July 8, 1967. Work transfers took them to Edmonton and Lethbridge where their daughter Wendy was born. In 1971, Don accepted a position at Olds College where he developed the second year of what would become the Fashion Merchandising Program. He remained the co-ordinator of that program for 23 years. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Don is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Esther; daughter Wendy (Brendon) Turner; sisters Colleen, Carole, Janice and their spouses. He was predeceased by his parents Mary & A.G. Orr. A private family service and interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made directly to the Kidney Foundation. Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., Olds entrusted with arrangements. 403-507-8610

ORRDonald Allan Orr was born on June 7, 1941 in Parry Sound, Ontario. He passed away May 20, 2019 at the age of 77 years. Don attended elementary and high school in Copper Cliff, Ontario. He went on to the Tri-State University in Angola, Indiana where he obtained his bachelors degree. He returned to northern Ontario where he worked in retail management in Sudbury, ON and Sault Ste. Marie, ON. He married Esther Steinberg on July 8, 1967. Work transfers took them to Edmonton and Lethbridge where their daughter Wendy was born. In 1971, Don accepted a position at Olds College where he developed the second year of what would become the Fashion Merchandising Program. He remained the co-ordinator of that program for 23 years. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Don is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Esther; daughter Wendy (Brendon) Turner; sisters Colleen, Carole, Janice and their spouses. He was predeceased by his parents Mary & A.G. Orr. A private family service and interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made directly to the Kidney Foundation. Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., Olds entrusted with arrangements. 403-507-8610 www.heartlandfuneralservices.com Published in Olds Albertan from May 28 to June 3, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Olds Albertan Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close