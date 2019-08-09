Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOROTHY BERNICE KAY. View Sign Obituary

Dorothy Bernice Kay, nee Berndt, born Valentine's Day 1931, passed away June 26, 2019 at Calgary Foothills Hospital. Widowed at age 50, Dorothy relocated from Tees, AB enjoying life in Olds for the next 25 years. She made many friends and kept active through her work at the Circle 5 Motel restaurant and Olds Seniors Lodge and as a member of the Evergreen Square Dance Club. A Celebration of Life to be held at 2 pm, Monday, August 19, 2019 at the RIDGEWOOD Hall near Penhold. Dorothy – Your Life was a Blessing, Your Memory a Treasure, You are Loved beyond words and Missed Beyond Measure...Your loving Son and Daughter, Bryan and Darlene

