BRUNESKI

February 18, 1934 – March 19, 2019



On March 19, 2019 Elmer passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the Olds Hospital at the age of 85 years. He was a husband, father, brother, uncle(funcle), grandfather and great-grandfather. The family would like to thank Dr's Hoffman & Sommerville and all the staff at the Olds Hospital Palliative Care for their wonderful care during Elmer's stay. Elmer is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Ruby; children Char (Al), Sharon (Mike), Kathy (Don), Gary; 7 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; sister Adeline (Jim) Dougherty; sister-in-law Doris Manning; brothers-in-law Garry (BJ) Rastall, Stan (Carol) Boles; as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and lifelong friends. Funeral services were held on Saturday March 23, 2019 at the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #105, Olds. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made directly to the Olds & District Hospice Society. Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., Olds entrusted with arrangements. 403-507-8610

5226 46 St.

Olds , AB T4H 1B8

Published in Olds Albertan from Mar. 26 to Apr. 1, 2019

