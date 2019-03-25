ELMER BRUNESKI (1934 - 2019)
BRUNESKI
February 18, 1934 – March 19, 2019

On March 19, 2019 Elmer passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the Olds Hospital at the age of 85 years. He was a husband, father, brother, uncle(funcle), grandfather and great-grandfather. The family would like to thank Dr's Hoffman & Sommerville and all the staff at the Olds Hospital Palliative Care for their wonderful care during Elmer's stay. Elmer is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Ruby; children Char (Al), Sharon (Mike), Kathy (Don), Gary; 7 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; sister Adeline (Jim) Dougherty; sister-in-law Doris Manning; brothers-in-law Garry (BJ) Rastall, Stan (Carol) Boles; as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and lifelong friends. Funeral services were held on Saturday March 23, 2019 at the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #105, Olds. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made directly to the Olds & District Hospice Society. Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., Olds entrusted with arrangements. 403-507-8610 www.heartlandfuneralservices.com
Published in Olds Albertan from Mar. 26 to Apr. 1, 2019
