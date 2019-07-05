ESPERSEN
Esper Espersen passed away peacefully on June 29, 2019 at Olds Hospital at the age of 78 years. Esper was born in Olds on November 25, 1940 to Marie and Erik Espersen. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Jackie of 59 years; daughter Corrine (Ken) Ferguson of Claresholm, AB; son Erik (Karen) Espersen of Edgewood, BC, 5 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; twin sister Evelyn Turnbull of Calgary, younger sister Sorina (Gene) Maletta of Creston, BC; mother-in-law Ruth Zimmerman; sister-in-law Sharon Dunn; brother-in-law Keith (Pam) Zimmerman as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Esper is predeceased by his parents; sister Helen Hansen; brother-in-law Ken Turnbull and father in-law Ed Zimmerman. In keeping with Esper's wishes, a private family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made directly to S.T.A.R.S. Air Ambulance or charity of choice. Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., Olds entrusted with arrangements. 403-507-8610 www.heartlandfuneralservices.com
Published in Olds Albertan from July 9 to July 15, 2019