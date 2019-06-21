Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GEORGE MYER LEYLAND. View Sign Obituary

GEORGE MYER LEYLAND

DECEMBER 1, 1936 - MAY 25, 2019

GEORGE MYER LEYLAND passed away May 26 at the age of 82. He was born December 1, 1936 in Provost, AB. Second child of John & Alice. At age 14 George moved with his family to a farm east of Olds, where he lived for 24 years. He was a tremendous help to his parents during this time. Upon his parent's retirement, George moved to Calgary where he went to a vocational training school, which led him to employment at Walker McDonald Bits and Mt. Royal College, working for 23 years respectively. In retirement he enjoyed cycling many bike paths, picking bottles & getting around on the transit system. In 2017 he moved back to Olds to be near his family. George was predeceased by his sister, his parents and a niece. He is survived by his 2 sisters, Jackie (Matt) Bates and Heather (Wayne) Smith. George loved treating his nieces to breakfast and had a keen interest in photography.

