GLEN EVANS
October 27, 1961-August 13, 2019
It is with great sadness the family of Glen Evans wishes to announce his passing at the Red Deer Regional Hospital on August 13 at the age of 58. Glen was a loving husband with a great spirit who will be missed greatly. Glen is survived by his brothers Daniel Evans & Dennis Evans, his wife Donna Evans and his stepchildren Allen Armstrong, William Armstrong, Natanya Plette and grandson Jacob.
The service will be held on August 22, 2019 at 2 pm. at Heartland Funeral Home in Olds, followed by lunch at the Legion.
Published in Olds Albertan from Aug. 20 to Aug. 26, 2019