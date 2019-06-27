Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HELEN JANE POLLACK. View Sign Obituary

Helen Jane Pollack March 12/ 1937-June 22/ 2019

It is with great sadness that the family of Helen Pollack announces her passing at the Olds hospital June 22 2019 at the age of 82 years.She will be missed by her loving husband Herb and there 4 children Debbie, Ron (Liz), Wayne ((Sherry), Gary (Jennifer), 12 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Sisters Pat Liepher and Franks Cowan and brother Jim Green. Helen was predeceased by her parents Richard and Julia Green, Nine sisters and two brothers. Helen moved to Olds with her husband Herb and their daughter Debbie in 2010. Helen enjoyed knitting an crocheting, playing shuffleboard at the Olds Legion, playing cards, visiting with friends and family, going for a drive in the country side and picnics. Mom had a zest for life and loved the opportunity, to spend time with grandchildren. especially the younger ones, as they would believe her when she told them her age. You are truly a wonderful lady and will be sorely missed. We would like to invite, family and friends to a Come and Go Tea at the Olds Legion on Sunday July 7th 2019, from 11:00 am - 2:00pm. for a Celebration of Life. The family asks In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Olds Hospice, Olds Hospital and The Threads Of Kindness.

Helen Jane Pollack March 12/ 1937-June 22/ 2019It is with great sadness that the family of Helen Pollack announces her passing at the Olds hospital June 22 2019 at the age of 82 years.She will be missed by her loving husband Herb and there 4 children Debbie, Ron (Liz), Wayne ((Sherry), Gary (Jennifer), 12 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Sisters Pat Liepher and Franks Cowan and brother Jim Green. Helen was predeceased by her parents Richard and Julia Green, Nine sisters and two brothers. Helen moved to Olds with her husband Herb and their daughter Debbie in 2010. Helen enjoyed knitting an crocheting, playing shuffleboard at the Olds Legion, playing cards, visiting with friends and family, going for a drive in the country side and picnics. Mom had a zest for life and loved the opportunity, to spend time with grandchildren. especially the younger ones, as they would believe her when she told them her age. You are truly a wonderful lady and will be sorely missed. We would like to invite, family and friends to a Come and Go Tea at the Olds Legion on Sunday July 7th 2019, from 11:00 am - 2:00pm. for a Celebration of Life. The family asks In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Olds Hospice, Olds Hospital and The Threads Of Kindness. Published in Olds Albertan from July 2 to July 8, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Olds Albertan Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close