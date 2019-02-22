Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for IRENE ULLA (CHRISTENSEN) HOOKES. View Sign



HOOKES: Irene Ulla (née Christensen), of Kelowna, BC, passed away on Family Day, Monday, February 18, 2019 at the age of 80. Irene died at Kelowna General Hospital after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Born to parents Holger and Ruby Christensen on May 18, 1938 in Olds, AB, Irene grew up in and around Olds as the middle child of three. In 1958, she married Jim Jackson of Westerdale, and the couple had three children. During the 70's, the family lived in Red Deer and Edmonton, AB, and Grand Forks and Prince George, BC. After her divorce, Irene and her son returned in 1980 to live in Red Deer. In 1985, Irene married Norman Hookes of Edmonton. She and Norman retired to Sechelt on the Sunshine Coast of BC, where they enjoyed many years of scouring garage sales, hosting family events, and grooming their seaside property. In order to be closer to family, Irene and Norman eventually moved to Kelowna in 2013. Irene adored her extensive family and commemorated birthdays, anniversaries, graduations, and all other events of note, by creating and bestowing one-of-a-kind hand-made cards. She was famous for her Christmas nuts-and-bolts mix and renowned for her generous gift-giving. Irene warmed the hearts of those around her with her stylish attire, ready smile, and positive outlook. Irene is survived by her daughters, Terry Jackson and Toby Jaxon; her son, Murray Jackson; her grandson, Parker Jaxon Mell; her sister, Rita Weir; her brother, Howard Christensen; four stepchildren; six step grandchildren; and one step great-granddaughter. She is preceded in death by her husband, Norman Hookes; and her parents, Holger and Ruby. Irene's body will be cremated in Kelowna. Friends and family are invited to attend the interment of her ashes, as well as Norman's, during a celebration of life to be held at Westerdale Cemetery in Alberta during the summer of 2019. When confirmed, details will be announced in the Olds Albertan. The family is most grateful for condolences, but declines flowers. Anyone wishing to make a donation on Irene's behalf may do so to the . Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.firstmemorialfuneralkelowna.com. Arrangements entrusted with First Memorial Funeral Services, Kelowna, BC 250-762-2299 Published in Olds Albertan from Feb. 26 to Mar. 4, 2019

