It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Janet Saad on June 10, 2019 at the age of 83 years. Janet lived her last years having Alzheimer's and suffering from major back problems that eventually put her into a wheelchair. Janet was a mother, caregiver, friend, coach, a teaser (a Fraser family skill), master ear boxer (but only when it was earned), and available to her family and friends for good advice when requested. In her last year her only and constant concern was that she did not do enough to help her children and grandchildren. How can you not love a person whose main concern, even given her own physical issues, was the welfare of others. She was married to Peter Saad until his passing in 1996. She will be lovingly remembered by her children Tony (Aundria), Joe (Linda)and Janice Ann (Paul); grandchildren Angela, Adam, Alexa, Matt, Ben, Deidra, Mindy and Breanna; great-grandchildren Zoe, John, Elouise, Linton, Elizabeth, Olivia and Xander; siblings Aulton (Wilma) Fraser, Colby (Nancy)Fraser and Garry Fraser. In keeping with Janet's wishes, no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, and in memory of our loving Mum, we ask that you donate some of your time, experience and knowledge to someone in your family, or circle of friends, who could use some coaching, caregiving, teasing (well-intentioned) or a simple hug. We love you Mum and are comforted by our belief that you are with family who have passed. Say hi to all of them for us and feel free to drop in on us any time you feel the need. More is better…

Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., Olds entrusted with arrangements. 403-507-8610

Published in Olds Albertan from July 23 to July 29, 2019

