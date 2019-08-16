Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOAN (APLIN) GRATZ. View Sign Obituary

Joan Gratz

May 12, 1933 - August 10, 2019



Joan Aplin was born May 12, 1933 in Lloydminster, Alberta.



She attended Durness school near home farm north of Lloydminster. High school took her to 'dorm life' in Kitscoty. She attended the Vermilion School of Agriculture before attending the University of Alberta to study Household Economics. Joan met Murray, the love of her live, at university, they married July 5, 1955 in Lloyd minster. In the fall of '55 they both accepted academic teaching positions at the Fairview School of Agriculture. In '56 they moved back to farm with Joan's family.



In '59 they moved to Vermilion, living on campus at Lakeland College first and then on a farm south of town. In 1973 the family moved to Olds, Alberta. Joan was very active in each of the communities in which she lived, volunteering in the school, church and community groups, always making crafts, clothing, and toys, either for the kids or to raise funds for a local cause. She could make or sew anything she (or you) could dream up - from a new dress to a Halloween costume; doll clothes to re-upholstering antiques.



Family, friends, and travel were always priorities, building lifelong friendships in each place they lived. Joan and Murray loved camping with friends and road trips, long and short. As empty nesters they travelled the world by air, water, and RV around North America. They visited every continent except Africa.



Joan and Murray could always be found at every school concert, sporting event, or club competition supporting their kids, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Always the proud mom/ grandma, Joan loved photography and collected images from around the world.



Joan is survived by her loving husband Murray; five children: son Ken (Lena) Gratz and their children Kyle (Louise), Devin (Alison) and Lisa (Justin); daughter Lynn (Sue) Gratz; daughter Patti Stumpf and her children Chelsey (Chris) Loughlin and Greg (Nikki); daughter Wanda (Dave) Johnston and their children Max (Laura) and Warren (Jenna); son Derek (Bonnie) and their children Brock and Reid; five great-grandchildren Taylor, Seth, Noah, Caleb and Gabriella as well as her brother John (Colleen) Aplin. She was predeceased by her parents Fred and Muriel Aplin and son-in-law Michael Stumpf.



Funeral services were held August 16 at the Olds United Church. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joan can be made to the Olds Hospital Auxiliary or the Olds & District Hospice Society.



