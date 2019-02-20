Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOSEPH BERNARD "JOE" KROETSCH. View Sign

Kroetsch, Joseph (Joe) Bernard

On Saturday, February 16, 2019, Joseph (Joe) Bernard Kroetsch passed away peacefully at the age of 93 years in Olds, Alberta. Joe will be forever remembered by his wife of 67 years, Hilda "Tiny" and his children, Douglas (Theresa), Wayne, and Janis (Paul) Goldamer; as well as nine grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

Joe was born and raised in the Heisler area. He served in the Canadian Army from May 1, 1944 until August 16, 1946. After his discharge, Joe settled in Turner Valley where he met and married Tiny in August of 1951. While in Turner Valley, they were blessed with two sons, Douglas and Wayne. Joe worked at the Royalite Gas Plant until taking the opportunity to relocate to the new Canadian Superior Gas Plant at Harmattan. Joe and Tiny moved to Didsbury and after several years, Janis was born to make the family complete. Joe worked at the Harmattan Gas Plant until his retirement in 1988. They relocated from Didsbury to Olds in 1996 and have resided there to date. Joe enjoyed reading western novels, doing the daily newspaper crossword puzzles, and watching baseball or hockey on television.

At Joe's request, no Memorial Service will be held. If so desired, donations may be made to the donor's charity of choice. Condolences may be sent to the family at https://www.myalternatives.ca.

Funeral Home Personal Alternative Funeral Service

12 East Lake Way N.E.

Airdrie , AB T4A 2J3

(403) 216-5111 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Olds Albertan from Feb. 26 to Mar. 4, 2019

