Davy (Nee Glover)
Laurie Kim
Born January 25th 1963
Passed away May 15 2019
Born in Lethbridge A.B, the
youngest daughter ofWalt and
Mavis Glover. Kim was raised and
schooled in Lethbridge. Kim had
many hobbies including working
Tennessee walking horses, knitting
and gardening. Kim settled into
the Airdrie area and was employed with emergency
dispatching and joined the United Farmers of Alberta
till present day. Kim met Butch Davy and formed
a strong bond of friendship and love. They were
soulmates for 26 years and married on May 17, 2006.
Kim and Butch move to Torrington A.B, even with
a severe back injury Kim maintained strength
and helped whenever she could.
Kim is predeceased by her mother Mavis Glover.
Kim is survived by her husband and soulmate
Butch Davy, 4 step children Cory, Jackie, Joe and
Alicia. One Brother Chris (Jenny) and family. Sister
Lynn and FatherWalt Glover. Kim had many nieces
and nephews and grandchildren. Also survived by
brothers and sisters in law Dan (Coleen) Davy,
Soren (Shonie) Davy. At the request
of Kim Davy no service will be held.
In Lou of flowers donations could
Published in Olds Albertan from May 21 to May 27, 2019