Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LAURIE KIM (GLOVER) DAVY. View Sign Obituary

Davy (Nee Glover)

Laurie Kim

Born January 25th 1963

Passed away May 15 2019

Born in Lethbridge A.B, the

youngest daughter ofWalt and

Mavis Glover. Kim was raised and

schooled in Lethbridge. Kim had

many hobbies including working

Tennessee walking horses, knitting

and gardening. Kim settled into

the Airdrie area and was employed with emergency

dispatching and joined the United Farmers of Alberta

till present day. Kim met Butch Davy and formed

a strong bond of friendship and love. They were

soulmates for 26 years and married on May 17, 2006.

Kim and Butch move to Torrington A.B, even with

a severe back injury Kim maintained strength

and helped whenever she could.

Kim is predeceased by her mother Mavis Glover.

Kim is survived by her husband and soulmate

Butch Davy, 4 step children Cory, Jackie, Joe and

Alicia. One Brother Chris (Jenny) and family. Sister

Lynn and FatherWalt Glover. Kim had many nieces

and nephews and grandchildren. Also survived by

brothers and sisters in law Dan (Coleen) Davy,

Soren (Shonie) Davy. At the request

of Kim Davy no service will be held.

In Lou of flowers donations could Davy (Nee Glover)Laurie KimBorn January 25th 1963Passed away May 15 2019Born in Lethbridge A.B, theyoungest daughter ofWalt andMavis Glover. Kim was raised andschooled in Lethbridge. Kim hadmany hobbies including workingTennessee walking horses, knittingand gardening. Kim settled intothe Airdrie area and was employed with emergencydispatching and joined the United Farmers of Albertatill present day. Kim met Butch Davy and formeda strong bond of friendship and love. They weresoulmates for 26 years and married on May 17, 2006.Kim and Butch move to Torrington A.B, even witha severe back injury Kim maintained strengthand helped whenever she could.Kim is predeceased by her mother Mavis Glover.Kim is survived by her husband and soulmateButch Davy, 4 step children Cory, Jackie, Joe andAlicia. One Brother Chris (Jenny) and family. SisterLynn and FatherWalt Glover. Kim had many niecesand nephews and grandchildren. Also survived bybrothers and sisters in law Dan (Coleen) Davy,Soren (Shonie) Davy. At the requestof Kim Davy no service will be held.In Lou of flowers donations could Published in Olds Albertan from May 21 to May 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Olds Albertan Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close