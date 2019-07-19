MILLER
It is with sadness and deep sorrow to announce the passing of Mary Miller at the age of 89 years. She was born in Lethbridge and grew up in Drumheller. She worked as an accountant before meeting the love of her life, Don. After her marriage, Olds became her home. Mary was an avid gardener and also enjoyed cooking, baking and canning. She loved animals which is why she loved her life on the farm. Mary will be remembered for her kind, compassionate and generous spirit(and the best homemade bread and pies!!). She will be forever remembered and loved by her daughter Sandra. She was predeceased by her parents, her loving husband Don and son Brian. A private service was held at the Olds Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made directly to the Medicine River Wildlife Centre, Spruce View. Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., Olds entrusted with arrangements. 403-507-8610
Published in Olds Albertan from July 23 to July 29, 2019