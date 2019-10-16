Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NORMAN JAMES SMITH CAPTAIN. View Sign Obituary

Captain Norman James Smith (Ret.)

April 20th, 1923 - October 8th, 2019.

It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Captain Norman James Smith (retired) who took his last flight dancing through the clouds and traded in his wings, October 8th, 2019, at the young age of 96 ½ years, surrounded by family at Olds Regional Hospital, He was born April 20th, 1923 in East Florenceville, New Brunswick. He is survived by his loving wife Carroll, sons Douglas (Marianne), Duncan (Karen), Alex (Angela), step-sons Andy Currie (Heidi), Preston Currie, step-daughter Sue-Ann Clark, 8 Grandchildren and 7 Great-Grandchildren. Brothers Wendall (Eva), Bob (Linda), sister Elizabeth "Bette", Predeceased by brother Richard, sisters Rayma and Marion.

His military career started in World War II at age 17 years in Greenock, Scotland, Canadian Army. Transferred to Royal Canadian Air Force and attained his wings, during WW II he was detached to Royal Navy Fleet Air Arm. After the war he re-enlisted in the R.C.A.F. and served in Marville, France with N.A.T.O. forces, returning to Canada he went on to fly Helicopters in Search and Rescue on the east coast. After retiring from R.C.A.F. he joined the Canadian Coast Guard in Search and Rescue, on the west coast. After his service to Canada Norman enjoyed camping mostly at B.C. lakes and dancing right up to his last day with a nurse Elsa at Olds hospital hooked up to oxygen. Norman was a member of the Sabre Pilots Association Air Divison Squadrons; all pilots flew the famous F-86 Canadian Sabre. He had a bond with his 439 Squadron members and the SPAADS Reunions.

He was a Royal Canadian Legion member at #264 Calgary and #105 Olds; he had received his 55 year pin.

Norman's twinkle in his eye, smile and charming personality won him many friends and a family by love not blood. He has left a large hole in our lives.

A special Thank you to Dr. Hoeve and the nurses at Olds Hospital for the wonderful care given Norman, it is greatly appreciated.



Memorial tributes may be made to STARS Air Ambulance.

Captain Norman James Smith (Ret.)April 20th, 1923 - October 8th, 2019.It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Captain Norman James Smith (retired) who took his last flight dancing through the clouds and traded in his wings, October 8th, 2019, at the young age of 96 ½ years, surrounded by family at Olds Regional Hospital, He was born April 20th, 1923 in East Florenceville, New Brunswick. He is survived by his loving wife Carroll, sons Douglas (Marianne), Duncan (Karen), Alex (Angela), step-sons Andy Currie (Heidi), Preston Currie, step-daughter Sue-Ann Clark, 8 Grandchildren and 7 Great-Grandchildren. Brothers Wendall (Eva), Bob (Linda), sister Elizabeth "Bette", Predeceased by brother Richard, sisters Rayma and Marion.His military career started in World War II at age 17 years in Greenock, Scotland, Canadian Army. Transferred to Royal Canadian Air Force and attained his wings, during WW II he was detached to Royal Navy Fleet Air Arm. After the war he re-enlisted in the R.C.A.F. and served in Marville, France with N.A.T.O. forces, returning to Canada he went on to fly Helicopters in Search and Rescue on the east coast. After retiring from R.C.A.F. he joined the Canadian Coast Guard in Search and Rescue, on the west coast. After his service to Canada Norman enjoyed camping mostly at B.C. lakes and dancing right up to his last day with a nurse Elsa at Olds hospital hooked up to oxygen. Norman was a member of the Sabre Pilots Association Air Divison Squadrons; all pilots flew the famous F-86 Canadian Sabre. He had a bond with his 439 Squadron members and the SPAADS Reunions.He was a Royal Canadian Legion member at #264 Calgary and #105 Olds; he had received his 55 year pin.Norman's twinkle in his eye, smile and charming personality won him many friends and a family by love not blood. He has left a large hole in our lives.A special Thank you to Dr. Hoeve and the nurses at Olds Hospital for the wonderful care given Norman, it is greatly appreciated.Memorial tributes may be made to STARS Air Ambulance. Published in Olds Albertan from Oct. 22 to Oct. 28, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Olds Albertan Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close