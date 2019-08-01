GOOD, Paul Duncan
June 17, 1939 - July 12, 2019
Paul Duncan Good of Cochrane, AB, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the age of 79 years.
Funeral Services will be held at McINNIS & HOLLOWAY (Crowfoot, 82 Crowfoot Circle NW, Calgary, AB) on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Graveside Service to follow at Queen's Park Cemetery. Condolences may be forwarded through www.McInnisandHolloway.com.
In living memory of Paul Good, a tree will be planted at Fish Creek Provincial Park by McINNIS & HOLLOWAY FUNERAL HOMES, Crowfoot, 82 CROWFOOT CIRCLE NW, CALGARY, AB T3G 2T3, Telephone: 403-241-0044.
Published in Olds Albertan from Aug. 6 to Aug. 12, 2019