It is with sadness the family of Roy Fisher announces his passing August 25, 2019.Roy was born July 21, 1929 at Olds and raised on the family farm north of Olds a mixed farming operation in the Samis District where they raised Herefords for several years. Roy participated in fairs, rodeos, horseshows, 4-H and was a member of the Olds Ag Society. He married May Petersen in 1953, their daughter Rennie was born in 1954. They lived on the farm until 1970 relocating to Valleyview, Alberta and a few years later purchased their farm. Again Roy supported the local Ag Society and 4-H. As well as raising cattle Roy worked in the oil industry for nineteen years for various companies retiring in 1992 from Peace Pipe Lines. One of Roy's big loves was music and he led Roy Fisher and the String Busters playing for numerous dances in the Olds area until the move to Valleyview. He reinstated the band again in 1972 playing for dances in the north country. Roy was an exceptional guitar and steel guitar player, he played by ear and if it had strings he would conquer it! He spent his senior years playing in Just Neighbours Band at Valleyview and entertained with his mandolin at the lodge where he resided right up to his passing.

Roy was predeceased by his beloved wife of 60 years, May, his parents Lawrence and Grace (Daisy) Fisher, his parents-in-law John and Sophie Petersen, his brother Walter, his brothers-in-law Gert Jorgensen, Marvin Petersen and Boyd Petersen, his sisters-in-law Loretta Fisher and Yvonne Fisher.

He is survived by his daughter Rennie, sisters Helen Jorgensen, Linda (Leonard) Brandson, Heather (Bill) Watson, brothers Jim Fisher and Bob Fisher, sisters-in-law Doreen Petersen and Gail Petersen as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

At this time the family would like to thank Dr Lucas Verburg and staff of the Valleyview Health Centre for their care and compassion to Roy during his final days. As well they are grateful to May Fidler the staff and fellow residents at the Red Willow Lodge for making a great home for him the past five years, Roy enjoyed living there.

A special thank you to Larry and Evelyn Fjeld and Chris and Helga Nordlund for their kindness and support.

At Roy's request a private family service was held September 7, 2019. Published in Olds Albertan from Sept. 10 to Sept. 16, 2019

