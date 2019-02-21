Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SIDNEY LAWRENCE "LARRY" ELMER. View Sign

ELMER

Sidney Lawrence "Larry" Elmer of Olds passed away peacefully surrounded by family February 18, 2019 at the age of 77 at the Olds Hospice after a four month battle with cancer. Larry was born on January 31, 1942 in Swift Current. He attended school in Fort McLeod and Medicine Hat and like his father, Larry became a plumber. He moved to Olds in 1975, where he ran his own plumbing business until he took a position in the Olds College Facilities Department in 1980. Larry was Chairman for the AUPE union, Director and President at the Olds Golf Course and got the first hole in one on the new course. He was also a volunteer firefighter, a member of the Lions Club, the Royal Canadian Legion, the Odd Fellows and Citizens on Patrol. Larry was a remarkable, kind, ethical and thoughtful person who will be missed by many. He was a jokester and had a special spark in his eyes. Larry is survived by his loving wife Marie; daughter Kathy (Rob) Cook of Victoria, B.C.; son David (Carrie) Elmer of Calgary; Karen (Ross) Hammond of Waterloo, ON; his stepchildren Brad (Jennifer) Lutz, Shane (Leanne Bennett) Lutz, Kim (Lisa) Lutz all of Olds; grandchildren Jake, Jenna, Emma, Paige, Ethan, Lindsay (Shane), Mark (Amanda), Dan, Sarah, Nicolas, Emily, Hannah, Isaac; great-grandchildren, Geric, Julea, Gavin, Brigid, Esmée and Maverick; brother, Roy (Marilynn) Elmer of Vulcan; brother-in-law Ross (Linda) of Calgary; sister-in-law Mabel Elmer; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, his extended family at "Legacy Village" and many friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Sidney and Mae Elmer; brothers Clifford, Glenn and George; sisters Frances, Beatrice, and Dorothy. Funeral services were held on Saturday February 23, 2019 at the First Baptist Church, Olds. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made directly to the Olds & District Hospice Society. Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., Olds entrusted with arrangements. 403-507-8610

5226 46 St.

Olds , AB T4H 1B8

403 507 8610 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Olds Albertan from Feb. 26 to Mar. 4, 2019

