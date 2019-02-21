BIGELOW
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Valerie Marge Bigelow on Wednesday February 13, 2019 at the age of 70 years. Valerie was born on September 27, 1948 in Elk Point, Alberta to Blanche Poitras and George Jenkins. She was the youngest of six children, the others being Margaret, Annie, Harley, Bobby, and Vera. Valerie married Roy Bigelow in 1970 and they had two sons, Michael born in 1972, and David born in 1979. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Roy; sons Michael and David; grandchildren Raven, Piers, and Amelia and one sister Vera. Valerie is predeceased by her parents, Blanche and George; siblings Margaret, Annie, Harley and Bobby. Memorial Service was held on February 21, 2019 at Heartland Funeral Services Chapel, Olds. Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., Olds entrusted with arrangements. 403-507-8610. www.heartlandfuneralservices.com
