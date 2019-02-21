Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VELMA ROSE "VAL" HAUCK. View Sign

VAL HAUCK

May 9, 1937 - February 14, 2019

Velma Rose Hauck, or Val, as she preferred to be called was born in Carnduff Saskatchewan on May 9, 1937 to Emilie and Gilbert Thompson. Growing up with her three brothers Charles, Keith and Gary left her with many happy memories that she often recalled. She attended school in Carnduff and Carenport Saskatchewan. As a child Val loved being a caregiver to the animals her father would bring home and she would nurture them with love. This passion continued on throughout her life. On March 16, 1955 Val married the love of her life Eugene Albert Hauck and was his supporting wife for 58 years. Gene and Val travelled to many areas of British Columbia., Alberta, and Saskatchewan while working for Can-Tex Drilling and Exploration. In 1956 they welcomed their first daughter Wendy, followed by their second daughter Debra in 1958. Eighteen months later, in 1960, Darren was born. Finally, in 1971 they completed the family with their 3rd daughter Jodi. In 1974 they purchased their farm west of Olds, of which they took great pride in. Here they raised cattle and farmed the land. Many great family reunions and festivities were hosted there. The coffee pot was always on, along with treats, for anyone who stopped by. Val received a crash course in farming and quickly became the self-proclaimed cow boss. Val was overjoyed with her 10 grandchildren Sheri, Candice, Melanie, Trent, Kayley, Matthew, Travis, Devin, Tyson and Cassidy and felt so blessed to share a special bond with her 19 Great grandchildren Kendelle, Jesse, Brooke, Katelyn, Wyatt, Metrea, Allana, Logan, Denay, Vanessa, Amy, Chantal, Sage, Tyler, Brianna, Sean, Carson, Lexie and Bennett. She often told them how proud she was of them and how much they were loved.

Val took an interest in sports such as hockey and football and loved to boast about her grandchildren's sporting accomplishments.

She enjoyed playing games like slots, cards, word games and bingo and often said this is the most fun you can have without laughing. Summer camping trips to Red Lodge Park with the family was always a highlight for Val. Roasting marshmallows and hotdogs over the campfire, along with storytelling made these trips memorable for all who were fortunate to attend.

Val was predeceased by her Father Gilbert Thompson, Mother Emilie (Burkhard) Thompson, husband Eugene Hauck, and brother Keith Thompson.

