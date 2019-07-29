HENDRIKS
May 18, 1924 – July 22, 2019
On Monday, July 22, 2019, Virginia E. Hendriks passed away peacefully at the Innisfail Health Centre. Virginia was born on May 18, 1924 to J. Laton and Gladys Schooley in Brighton, Iowa and was the oldest of 5 children. She was involved in many organizations in the Bowden community right up until a couple of months before her passing. Virginia is survived by her brother Stan (Martha) Schooley; stepson-in-law Jim Hoskins; stepdaughter- in-law Rose Mary Hendriks; two sister-in-laws Shirley Schooley and Margaret (Ralph) Duffe, as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Bill Hendriks; son Robert Neiderhiser; parents Laton and Gladys Schooley; brothers Norman and Lee Schooley; sister Helen Fillmore, stepson Ray Hendriks, and stepdaughter Connie Hoskins. A Memorial Service was held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the St. Andrew's United Church, Bowden. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made directly to St. Andrew's United Church, Bowden. Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., Innisfail entrusted with arrangements. 403-227-0006 www.heartlandfuneralservices.com
