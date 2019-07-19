Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM DEAN MINOR. View Sign Service Information Heartland Funeral Services Ltd. 5226 46 St. Olds , AB T4H 1B8 (403)-507-8610 Obituary

MINOR

William Dean Minor of Brantford, Ontario, passed away suddenly in his favourite chair on July 14, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born at home to parents Arthur Minor and Fern Dickinson on September 15, 1933 in Glen Ewan, Saskatchewan. He was an adventurous youth and had many different opportunities and experiences including racing horses as a jockey and jumping out of planes for the military. In 1965, William married the love of his life, Dorothy Metz, and together they attended and graduated from the Full Gospel Institute. He completed his journeyman ticket in carpentry and a certificate in explosive actuated tools in 1971 and his high school diploma in 1972. William was known for his kind, generous spirit as well as a good sense of fun. It was an honour to be his friend, and his friends were numerous; everywhere he went, he made friends of strangers. William is survived by his children, Paul Minor, Melody Myers and Fern Minor; grandchildren Courtney Gal, Chelsea Mappin, Caleb Myers, Levi Myers, Zion Myers, Zechariah Myers, Abigail Myers, Jade Minor and Liam Minor; great-grandchildren, Jayke Gal, Zadok Myers and Peyton Mappin; sisters Eula Chrest and Peggy Harris and a host of friends and family. William was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy Minor and his brothers, Bud, Claude and Morley Minor. Funeral services were held on Tuesday July 23, 2019 at the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #105, Olds. Interment was held at the Hainstock Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made directly to the Alberta Heart & Stroke Foundation. Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., Olds entrusted with arrangements. 403-507-8610

MINORWilliam Dean Minor of Brantford, Ontario, passed away suddenly in his favourite chair on July 14, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born at home to parents Arthur Minor and Fern Dickinson on September 15, 1933 in Glen Ewan, Saskatchewan. He was an adventurous youth and had many different opportunities and experiences including racing horses as a jockey and jumping out of planes for the military. In 1965, William married the love of his life, Dorothy Metz, and together they attended and graduated from the Full Gospel Institute. He completed his journeyman ticket in carpentry and a certificate in explosive actuated tools in 1971 and his high school diploma in 1972. William was known for his kind, generous spirit as well as a good sense of fun. It was an honour to be his friend, and his friends were numerous; everywhere he went, he made friends of strangers. William is survived by his children, Paul Minor, Melody Myers and Fern Minor; grandchildren Courtney Gal, Chelsea Mappin, Caleb Myers, Levi Myers, Zion Myers, Zechariah Myers, Abigail Myers, Jade Minor and Liam Minor; great-grandchildren, Jayke Gal, Zadok Myers and Peyton Mappin; sisters Eula Chrest and Peggy Harris and a host of friends and family. William was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy Minor and his brothers, Bud, Claude and Morley Minor. Funeral services were held on Tuesday July 23, 2019 at the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #105, Olds. Interment was held at the Hainstock Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made directly to the Alberta Heart & Stroke Foundation. Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., Olds entrusted with arrangements. 403-507-8610 www.heartlandfuneralservices.com Published in Olds Albertan from July 23 to July 29, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Olds Albertan Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close