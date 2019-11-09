|
ALHAMBRA, Calif. - A Shi Chen Tseng, 82, of Alhambra, passed away Oct. 24, 2019 at Alhambra Hospital.
A Shi Chen was born in Taiwan on Nov. 1, 1937.
She and her husband, Wen Chin Tseng, who survives her, immigrated to Brazil in 1973, where they lived in Sao Paulo for 31 years. In 2004, she moved to Los Angeles to be closer to her daughters, and lived in the United States for 15 years. She often spoke of how happy she was to live in the United States.
A Shi had many friends, as she often spoke of her adventures and experiences being a world traveler. She spread a lifetime of experiences that offered wisdom and joy wherever she lived. She was often found helping others and making a difference in other people's lives with her generosity and kindness. A Shi was a beacon of light to all her friends. She is loved and respected by all.
A Shi is survived by her husband, Wen Chin Tseng, 86; two daughters, Renee (Michael) Chow of Monterey Park and Rita (Joseph) Roosa of Allegany, N.Y.; and two sons, Ivan (Celia) Tseng of Mexico City, Mexico and Helio Tseng of Shantou, China.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 9, 2019