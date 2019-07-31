|
|
OLEAN - Aimee R. Hall, of 755 Main St., Olean, passed away Monday (July 29, 2019) at Roswell Park Cancer Institute in Buffalo.
Born Aug. 14, 1957, in Buffalo, she was the daughter of the late Ernest Lee and Ruth Nell Hunt Tatum. On Feb. 18, 1984, at St. Joseph's Church in Olean, she married Tim Hall, who survives.
Aimee was a graduate of Olean High School and worked for several years as a beautician.
She enjoyed spending time at Cuba Lake at Cy's Cottage.
Aimee will always be remembered as warm and kind-hearted woman, who was always thinking of others and went out of her way to make her family and friends feel welcomed. She was truly a devoted housewife and loved being a mom to her sons.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her two sons, Tim and Corey, both of Olean; two brothers, Frank Tatum and David Tatum; two brothers-in-law, Tom (Glenda) Hall and Bob (Cheryl) Hall; three sisters-in-law, Ruth (Bill) Cackett, Debbie Hall and Nancy Hall; and the Harris Family, whom she considered to be like her siblings.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her Aunt, Carol Harris, who raised her from the age of 14.
Family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 1, 2019) at the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean, with a prayer service to follow at 7 p.m. Burial will be in Knights Creek Cemetery, Scio, and at the convenience of the family.
Memorials if desired may be made to the SPCA, 2944 Route 16, Olean, NY 14760.
Online condolences may be made at www.guentherfh.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on July 31, 2019