|
|
WELLSVILLE - Alan M. Matteson, 61, of the Palmer Road, passed away unexpectedly, at his home, on Sunday (Dec. 22, 2019).
Alan was born in Kane, Pa., on July 17, 1958, the son of Marion and Mary Greene Matteson.
Alan was a lifelong resident of this area, who graduated from Wellsville High School. He worked at Air Preheater Co., and Friendship Dairy, and retired from the Dresser-Rand Corp., in Wellsville. He loved the out of doors, especially hunting and fishing. Alan enjoyed go-cart racing, NASCAR and tinkering.
Alan was a life member and past assistant chief of the Willing Fire Department, who lived for his grandchildren, and spending time with them. He was also a member of the International Association of Machinist, Local No. 1580, in Wellsville.
Alan is survived by his parents, Marion and Mary; four daughters, Beth (Michael) Hall of Red Lion, Pa., Jennifer (Gregory) Hall of North East, Pa., Heather (Michael) Button of Whitesville and Aimee (Timothy) Pincoski of Allegany; a son, Cody (Casey Reed) Matteson of Wellsville; 12 grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Ryan, Cadence, Caleb, Brooke, Mandy, Karrie, Justin, Kaylee, Jordyn, Tyler and Deven; a great-granddaughter, Ezra; a brother, Brian (Tammy) Matteson of Wellsville; a sister, Karen Weinhauer of Wellsville; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Alan was predeceased by a brother, Scott; a brother-in-law, Stanley Weinhauer; and a granddaughter, Taylor.
There will be no prior visitation, and a burial service will be held at a later date, in Yorks Corners Cemetery.
Memorials in Alan's name may be made to the .
To leave online condolences please visit embserfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 26, 2019