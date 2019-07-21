FAIRPORT - Dr. Alan Shannon passed away Friday, July 12, 2019.



Alan was born May 27, 1941, in Olean, to Raymond and Dorothea Shannon.



Alan grew up in Olean and graduated from Olean High School. After graduating from SUNY Cortland, he entered the U.S. Navy and completed U.S. Naval Officer's Candidate School in Newport, R.I. He served 26 years as a surface warfare officer in the U.S. Navy, spending eight years on active duty and the remainder in the U.S. Navy Reserves. Alan retired with the rank of Commander.



In 2003, Alan obtained a Doctorate of Philosophy in Recreation and Leisure Services Management, and after leaving the military he taught at SUNY Cortland as an adjunct professor.



He and his wife, Valerie, enjoyed spending their leisure time in Venice, Florida.



Dr. Shannon is survived by his wife, Valerie McKenzie; and brother, Michael (Susan) Shannon. He is also survived by five children and seven grandchildren.



The family will hold a memorial service at a yet to be determined future date.



Memorials may be made to the in Alan's name.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Richard H. Keenan Funeral Home, Fairport. Published in The Olean Times Herald on July 21, 2019