Guest Book View Sign Service Information Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc 646 E State St Olean , NY 14760 (716)-372-2200 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Hillside Wesleyan Church Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Hillside Wesleyan Church Service 10:00 AM Hillside Wesleyan Church Send Flowers Obituary

OLEAN - Albert E. "Gene" Froebel, of 936 Forness Ave., passed away Sunday (June 30, 2019) shortly after arrival, at Olean General Hospital.



Gene was born on March 20, 1940, in Bradford, Pa., and was a son of Albert A. and Camilla A. Brewer Froebel. On June 15, 1963, at the Bradford Methodist Church, he married his wife of 56 years, Sandra E. Maxson, who survives.



Gene was a 1958 graduate of Bradford High School and went on with his education to receive his bachelor degree, in education, from Lock Haven University, in 1962, playing football for both schools. Early in his career, Gene received his master's degree in educational administration from St. Bonaventure University.



He began teaching physical education and driver's education, in 1962, at Bradford for about four years. He and his wife moved to Olean, and he began teaching at Hinsdale High School in 1966, until his retirement in 1995, where he also worked as the athletic director. In addition to teaching physical education and coaching football, Gene was a basketball referee in both New York and Pennsylvania for about 10 years. He also taught driver's education in Olean, as well as at BOCES, throughout his career, and even into his retirement. After his retirement, he and his wife enjoyed wintering in Lakeland, Fla.



Gene was a member of Hillside Wesleyan Church, and formerly a member of the Olean Lions Club, for several years. He was an avid sportsman and enjoyed playing golf, hunting and fishing.



Along with his loving wife, Gene is survived by three children, Brian L. (Denise) Froebel of Olean, Eric E. (Melissa) Froebel of Atlanta, Ga. and Curtis M. (Michelle) Froebel of Alden; 10 grandchildren, Melissa, Heather, Joshua, Benjamin, Bailey, Brianna, Braeden, Bridgette, Beckley and Delaney; and five great-grandchildren, Kiley, Kayla, Maddison, Anthony and Chloe.



Gene was predeceased by two sisters, Joann Musgrave and Nancy DeVoe.



Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday (July 3, 2019) at the Hillside Wesleyan Church, 753 Prospect Ave., Olean, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday (July 4, 2019). The Rev. Dan G. Todd, pastor, will officiate. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Shinglehouse, Pa.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hinsdale Sports Boosters, 3701 Main St., Hinsdale, NY 14743 or to Olean Sports Boosters, C/O of Meme Yanetsko, 831 Bishop St., Olean, NY 14760.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.



Online condolences may be made at OLEAN - Albert E. "Gene" Froebel, of 936 Forness Ave., passed away Sunday (June 30, 2019) shortly after arrival, at Olean General Hospital.Gene was born on March 20, 1940, in Bradford, Pa., and was a son of Albert A. and Camilla A. Brewer Froebel. On June 15, 1963, at the Bradford Methodist Church, he married his wife of 56 years, Sandra E. Maxson, who survives.Gene was a 1958 graduate of Bradford High School and went on with his education to receive his bachelor degree, in education, from Lock Haven University, in 1962, playing football for both schools. Early in his career, Gene received his master's degree in educational administration from St. Bonaventure University.He began teaching physical education and driver's education, in 1962, at Bradford for about four years. He and his wife moved to Olean, and he began teaching at Hinsdale High School in 1966, until his retirement in 1995, where he also worked as the athletic director. In addition to teaching physical education and coaching football, Gene was a basketball referee in both New York and Pennsylvania for about 10 years. He also taught driver's education in Olean, as well as at BOCES, throughout his career, and even into his retirement. After his retirement, he and his wife enjoyed wintering in Lakeland, Fla.Gene was a member of Hillside Wesleyan Church, and formerly a member of the Olean Lions Club, for several years. He was an avid sportsman and enjoyed playing golf, hunting and fishing.Along with his loving wife, Gene is survived by three children, Brian L. (Denise) Froebel of Olean, Eric E. (Melissa) Froebel of Atlanta, Ga. and Curtis M. (Michelle) Froebel of Alden; 10 grandchildren, Melissa, Heather, Joshua, Benjamin, Bailey, Brianna, Braeden, Bridgette, Beckley and Delaney; and five great-grandchildren, Kiley, Kayla, Maddison, Anthony and Chloe.Gene was predeceased by two sisters, Joann Musgrave and Nancy DeVoe.Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday (July 3, 2019) at the Hillside Wesleyan Church, 753 Prospect Ave., Olean, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday (July 4, 2019). The Rev. Dan G. Todd, pastor, will officiate. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Shinglehouse, Pa.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hinsdale Sports Boosters, 3701 Main St., Hinsdale, NY 14743 or to Olean Sports Boosters, C/O of Meme Yanetsko, 831 Bishop St., Olean, NY 14760.Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com. Published in The Olean Times Herald from July 1 to July 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Olean Times Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close