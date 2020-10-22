BLISS - Albert Elton Marsh, of 7176 McElroy Road, died Wednesday (Oct. 21, 2020) surround by his loving wife and daughter, Jill, in his home.
He was born April 24, 1938, in the family farmhouse in Town of Eagle, a son of the late George and Doris Kahler Marsh. According to their marriage license, Albert married Margaret "Maggie" Swain on the day she was born but they were actually married Dec. 14, 1995, in Eagle, at the family homestead.
Albert was in the first graduating class of Letchworth Central School, Class of 1956. Farming was his passion and all he ever wanted to do. He successfully milked for 50 years and trucked cattle to Maplehurst.
He was a member of the Eagle Hose Fire Department for 54 years; a life member of the Wyoming County Fireman's Association; member of the award committee for Wyoming County; life member of the Western New York Volunteer Fireman Association; the Fireman's Association of the State of New York; fire commissioner for Eagle Hose for over 35 years; the 2009 Grand Marshall of the Wyoming County Fair; a 4-H leader; and a member of the Western New York Two Cylinder Club.
Albert and Maggie enjoyed collecting and restoring John Deere Pedal Tractors and he loved to visit with all of his friends.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Julie (Steve) Roberts of Attica, Jill Jackson of Myrtle Beach, S.C. and Jayne (Walt) Shearing of Gainesville; three bonus sons, Ervin (Kathy) Clark of Lime Lake, Dan (Missi) Clark of Perrysburg and Sam (Monica) Clark of Podonque; 19 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Deanna Marsh of Warsaw; two brothers, Stanley (Chris) Marsh of Bliss and Robert (Doris) Marsh of Dalton; two brothers-in-law, Norman Swain of Punxsutawney, Pa. and Jim Swain of Rushford; two sisters-in-law, Kathy Durkee of Rushford and Karla Marsh of Ocala, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Jack Marsh on May 17, 2020; a granddaughter, Stacy Marie Geercken on Dec. 24, 2002; a brother, Wesley Marsh on Dec. 1, 2019; a sister, Marian Arpino on June 18, 2012; and his beloved male cat, Alice.
Family and friends may gather from 2 to 4 and from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday (Oct. 23, 2020), where a fireman's service will be conducted at the beginning of calling at 7 p.m., and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 24, 2020) at the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tim Holland will officiate. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery, West Valley.
Memorials if desired may be made to Homecare and Hospice, 1225 W. State St., Olean, NY 14760; Eagle Hose Fire Department, 6655 NY-362, Bliss, NY 14024; or the Centerville Fire Department, 8936 County Road 3, Freedom, NY 14065.
Online condolences may be made at www.koplerwilliamsfuneralhome.com.