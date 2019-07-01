OLEAN - Albert Eugene 'Gene' Froebel, of 936 Forness Ave., passed away Sunday (June 30, 2019) shortly after arrival at Olean General Hospital.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday (July 3, 2019) at Hillside Wesleyan Church, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday (July 4, 2019).
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.
A complete obituary will be published in Tuesday's paper.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on July 1, 2019