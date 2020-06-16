HINSDALE - Alberta M. Gaylor, of 1547 Sherlock Hollow Road, passed away Thursday (June 11, 2020) at Olean General Hospital, after a long illness.
Born Oct. 16, 1933, in Olean, she was the youngest of eight children born to Albert W. and Hazel F. Paventa Gaylor.
Alberta was a longtime resident of Hinsdale and attended Hinsdale Central School. She worked for many years for Dr. Rasey's Veterinary Clinic in Weston's Mills, and later for 16 years as the assessor for the town of Hinsdale, retiring in 2000.
She was dedicated to the Hinsdale-Pleasant Valley Volunteer Fire Department and was slated to receive a 50-year recognition from the department this year. As a lifetime member, she volunteered as an EMT for many of those years.
Alberta liked to play the lotto and scratch-offs. She most enjoyed her regular gatherings, at Crosby's Dairy, to play cards with her friends.
She is survived by many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by seven brothers and sisters, Richard Gaylor, Virginia Putt, Flora Bragg, Edward Gaylor, William Gaylor, Jerry Gaylor and infant Albert Gaylor.
At Alberta's request, there will be no visitation or funeral service. A memorial gathering will be planned for a later date and will be announced. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Olean.
Memorials if desired, may be made to the Hinsdale Fire Department, 3832 Main St., Hinsdale, NY 14743.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean.
Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Jun. 16, 2020.