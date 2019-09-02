|
OLEAN - Aletha U. Horton, 95, of 350 Front St., passed away Friday (Aug. 30, 2019) shortly after arrival, at Olean General Hospital.
Born Oct. 23, 1923, in Kane, Pa., she was the daughter of Homer and Maude Clark Garris. On Sept. 6, 1941, in Kane, she married Lester Horton, who predeceased her Feb. 8, 1983.
Mrs. Horton graduated from Russell City High School, in Russell City, Pa.
She was a lab supervisor for AVX Ceramics, in Olean, for 25 years.
She enjoyed cooking; watching golf; and the Buffalo Bills; but most importantly, enjoyed spending time with her family.
Surviving are her two daughters, Patricia Parry of Portville and Linda (Thomas) Witherell of Cuba; five grandchildren, Stacy (Brian) Mitchell of Oklahoma City, Okla., Nicholas Parry of Portville, Christina (Tifany) Parry of Kane, Denise (Dennis) Botens of Black Creek and Shannon ( Gary Houghtaling) Cooper of Olean; four great-grandchildren, Danielle (Corey Schmidt) Evans, Korby (Brandi Yeager) Evans, Michael Mitchell and Jessica Mitchell; and a great-great-granddaughter, Addison Evans.
She was predeceased by two brothers; and two sisters.
Family and friends are welcome to attend a memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 7, 2019) at Olean Community Church, 145 S. 26th St., Olean. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Olean.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig and Hartle Funeral Home, Olean.
Memorials if desired, may be made to Meals on Wheels, 1 Leo Moss Drive, Olean, NY 14760 or to Olean Community Church, 145 S. 26th St., Olean, NY 14760.
Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 2, 2019