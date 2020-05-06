OLEAN - Alex Kelly, formerly of 308 School St., passed away Saturday (May 2, 2020) at the Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, following a lengthy illness.
Alex was born Aug. 25, 1928, in Greenwood, and was a son of Alexander and Nellie Loomis Kelly. On May 19, 1952, in Olean, he married his wife of 67 years, Dorothy Jean Botens, who survives.
Alex was a 1946 graduate of Greenwood Central School, where he was the only boy in a class of 10 students.
He served in the U.S. Army from Oct. 27, 1950 to July 30, 1952. Alex worked at Daystrom before and after his service from 1947 to 1956. In December of 1956, he began working for Clark Brothers/Dresser Rand as an inspector, until he retired in March of 1999.
Alex was formerly a member of the Olean American Legion and the St. Stephen's Club. He enjoyed the Buffalo Bills, St. Bonaventure Basketball and games of chance.
Along with his loving wife, Alex is survived by three children, Patrick M. (Betsy) Kelly of Cuba, Kathy J. (William) Boyd of Allegany and Thomas J. (Jo Ellen Andrews) Kelly of Palm Coast, Fla.; five grandchildren, Jennifer (Steven) Johnson, Christine Kiffer, Heather (Scott) Carlson, Colleen (John) Andhor and Benjamin Eberle; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Alex was predeceased by a granddaughter, Susan M. Smith on Jan. 25, 2013; and five sisters, Virl, Ruby, Alice, Gladys and Margaret.
A private graveside service will be held at Pleasant Valley Cemetery. Full military honors will be accorded by the Allegany American Legion Charles Harbel Post 892 Ritual Team.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cattaraugus County SPCA, 2944 Route 16 North, Olean, NY 14760; or to a charity of the donor's choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.
Online condolences may be made at www.LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
Published in Olean Times Herald on May 6, 2020.