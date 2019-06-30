OLEAN - Alexander C. Scicchitano, of 1716 Olean-Portville Road, died Thursday (June 27, 2019) from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Born Dec. 1, 1994, in Olean, he was the son of Frank Scicchitano and Theresa Ickes.
Alex was a graduate of Olean High School, and a member of St. Mary of the Angels Parish. He enjoyed four-wheeling, cars and riding his dirt bike.
Surviving are his parents of Olean; a brother, Nicholas (Amber) Mowery of Olean; his paternal grandmother, Evelyn Scicchitano; his maternal grandparents, Dave Ickes and Sandra Freyer; two nephews, Nixon and Easton; a niece, Weslyn; and his beloved dog, Beamer.
He was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Connie Scicchitano.
Family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday (June 30, 2019) at the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday (July 1, 2019) at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels. Burial will follow in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.
Memorials if desired, may be made to the SPCA, PO Box 375, Olean, NY 14760, or to Kids Escaping Drugs at ked.org.
