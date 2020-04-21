|
|
WEST CLARKSVILLE - Alfred J. "Al" Kritzberger, 79, of 8569 Courtney Hollow Road, West Clarksville, passed away Saturday (April 18, 2020) at Bradford Ecumenical Home, of natural causes after a brief illness.
Born on Dec. 12, 1940, in Courtdale, Pa., he was a son of George C. and Jenny E. Honeywell Kritzberger. On Sept. 21, 1963, in the Calvary Baptist Church, Bristol, Pa., he married his wife of 56 years, the former Doris L. Mason, who survives.
Al was a graduate of Neshaminy High School, Class of 1959. He then received his associate degree in architectural drafting from the Philadelphia Technical Institute.
He was a proud member of the Army National Reserves, from July 3, 1962 until his retirement on Dec. 14, 2000.
He had been employed for many years as a draftsman, along with building superintendent, for Sears, Roebuck and Company. He then worked for Lancaster Bible College, where he was head of maintenance. Prior to retirement, he worked for Lin Good & Sons HVAC and Portville Central School as a bus aide.
He was always actively involved in various churches throughout his life, the last being West Clarksville Baptist Church.
In his younger years he enjoyed hunting; fishing; bowling; wood working; and anything involving nature.
Surviving in addition to his wife Doris, are his children, Alfred (Louise) Kritzberger Jr. of Phoenixville, Pa., Sally (Mark) Bossert of Bolivar and Kevin (Sharon) Kritzberger of Effort, Pa.; grandchildren, Lindsey, Jonathan, Ellen, Melina and Alyssa; a brother, Howard (Martha) Kritzberger of Levittown, Pa,; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, George Kritzberger and Donald Kritzberger; and a sister, Bernice Lutes.
Due to the unprecedented circumstances related to the ongoing pandemic there will be no services at this time. A memorial service is being planned for the future and will be announced when gatherings are able to be held.
Memorials may be made to the West Clarksville Baptist Church, 9003 Daggett Hollow Road, Bolivar, NY 14715.
Arrangements are under direction of the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc., Cuba.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 21, 2020