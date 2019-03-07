Alfred J. Steiger

OLEAN - Alfred J. Steiger, of 1402 W. Henley St., Olean, passed away Wednesday (March 6, 2019) at Olean General Hospital.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean and will be announced with his complete obituary.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 7, 2019
