OLEAN - Alfred J. Steiger, of 1402 W. Henley St., Olean, passed away Wednesday (March 6, 2019) at Olean General Hospital.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean and will be announced with his complete obituary.
Guenther Funeral Home Inc
1303 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-7133
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 7, 2019