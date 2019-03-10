OLEAN - Alfred J. Steiger, of 1402 W. Henley St., passed away Wednesday (March 6, 2019), on his 92nd birthday, at Olean General Hospital, surrounded by his family.
|
Born March 6, 1927, in Olean, he was the son of Alfred F. and Grace Lewis Steiger. On July 2, 1949, in Olean, he married Ellen Catherine O'Keefe, who predeceased him March 19, 2000.
Al was a graduate of Olean High School and served in the U.S. Navy from 1945 to 1946. He first went to work for Bambi Bread Company, and later worked for Niagara Mohawk, where he retired from in 1987.
Al was an avid bowler and worked bingo for many years.
He was a member of the Olean American Legion Post 530; the Pulaski Club; Loyal Order of Moose Lodges; and the Olean Elks Lodge 491.
Surviving are his daughter, Denise (Terry) Bush of Olean; two grandchildren, Jennifer (Ernie) Bergstrom of Olean and David (Maren) Bush of Allegany; four great-grandchildren, Bradley, Brett and Brian Bergstom and Zoey Bush; two brothers, John Steiger of Cadiz, Texas and Robert (Virginia) Steiger of Lakeview; two sisters, Alice Foster of Florida and Marie Finch of Allegany; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by two brothers-in-law, John Foster II and Dale Finch.
Friends will be received at 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday (March 10, 2019) at the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday (March 11, 2019) at the funeral home, with Rev. Richard Keel officiating. Burial will be at St. Bonaventure Cemetery, with full military honors accorded by the Allegany American Legion.
In lieu of flowers, memorials if desired, may be made to Total Senior Care, 519 N. Union St., Olean, NY 14760; or to the Olean Medical Loan Closet, 920 N. Fourth St., Olean, NY 14760.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 10, 2019