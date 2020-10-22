ELDRED, Pa. - Alice A. "Annie" Appleby Williams, 70, of Prentisvale Road, passed away at the Bradford Regional Medical Center Tuesday (Oct. 20, 2020) following a brief illness.
Born Aug. 19, 1950, in Electra, Texas, she was a daughter of Herbert T. and Alice O. Stark Appleby Sr. On Oct. 31, 1996, in Bradford, she married Jack "Butch" Williams, who survives.
Annie was a 1968 graduate of Otto-Eldred High School and later received a degree as a licensed practical nurse at the St. Francis School of Nursing in Olean, N.Y.
She had resided in Portville, N.Y., for many years before moving to Prentisvale in 1999. She served a lifetime of loving nursing care in the area, including at St. Francis Hospital and Olean General Hospital, and in private duty. For 10 years prior to her retirement in 2012, she was employed in the dental office of Dr. John Williams.
Annie was a devoted member of the Rixford Evangelical Church.
She loved flower and vegetable gardening; she loved all animals, especially her dogs and cats; and she enjoyed sewing for her family and friends. Oh, and she was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are two sons, Jeffery (Christine) Gephart of LeRoy, N.Y. and Jack Williams lll of Waldorf, Md.; five daughters, Traci A. (Sergio) Ornelas of San Antino, Texas, Lori (Jeffrey) Grimm of Ashburn, Va., Amy (Jen Quintana) Gephart of Olean, Jennifer (Maurice) Keller of Clinton, Md. and Brandi (Frank Buttino) Williams of LeRoy; 16 grandchildren; one great-grandson; two brothers, Richard E. Appleby of Greenwood, S.C. and Ronald E. (Marlene Turybury) Appleby of Eldred; a sister, Rebecca L. (Robert) Schoenberger of Greenville, S.C.; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Herbert Appleby Jr.; a sister, Sondra Lee Guilford; two nephews, Herbert T. Appleby lll and Richard Appleby Jr.; and a niece, Inge Thomas.
A memorial service will be held at the Rixford Evangelical Church at a later date to be announced (probably around Thanksgiving).
Memorials may be made to the SPCA or the Rixford Evangelical Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Frame Funeral Home in Eldred.
Online condolences may be made at framefuneralhome.com.