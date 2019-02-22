Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice E. Liguori. View Sign

WELLSVILLE - Alice E. Liguori, 96, passed away peacefully at the Wellsville Manor Nursing Home, on Tuesday (Feb. 19, 2019).



Alice was born April 22, 1922, in Meridian, Pa., to Alice Charlier Smith and Lester Leroy Smith, who predeceased her. On April 13, 1943, in Christ Episcopal Church in Walton, she married A. Charles Liguori of Walton, who predeceased her in 1990.



She graduated from Evans City High School in Pennsylvania.



She was employed for many years at the Vivian Dress Shop in Olean, and later as a seamstress in her Prospect Street home in Olean.



Alice loved classical music, both at home and at concerts presented by the Friends of Good Music, gardening, and sharing the beauty of her flowers with others, becoming known as the flower lady.



She was a devoted member of her church, St. Stephen's Episcopal, where she taught church school for many years, was president of the Parish Council of Women and altar guild; served several years on the Vestry; was a chalice bearer, lay reader, lay eucharistic minister and visitor.



For many years, Alice was a volunteer for many years at the Olean General Hospital Auxiliary; American Red Cross bloodmobile for 26 years; Interfaith Caregivers; and the Merry Maids Service Club. She was also associated with Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts and Campfire Girls.



Surviving are a daughter, Suzanne (Ronald) Foley of Wellsville; a son, Timothy (Maureen) Liguori of Fairfield, Calif.; a grandson, Matthew Taylor of Olean; great-grandson, Aiden Taylor; great-granddaughter, Rhiannon Taylor; great-granddaughter, Chaustin (Jason) Anderson; and a sister, Betty Andrews of Cranberry Township, Pa.



She was predeceased by three sisters; and eight brothers.



Alice and her family appreciated the excellent care she received from the dedicated staff at Wellsville Manor.



She donated her remains for the purpose of scientific research to the University of Buffalo Anatomical Gift Program.



Donations in her memory may be made to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 109 S. Barry St., Olean, NY 14760 or the American Red Cross, 786 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, NY 14209.



A memorial service will be held at a date and time to be announced.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.



LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.

