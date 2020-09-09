OLEAN - Alice R. Chapin Gorecki, of Olean, passed away Friday (Sept. 4, 2020) at the Absolut of Allegany.
Born March 10, 1925, in Port Allegany, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Charles and Winifred Watson Chapin. On June 21, 1947, she married Joseph J. Gorecki at St. Mary of the Angels Church, in Olean. He predeceased her on Dec. 27, 2009.
Alice was a graduate of Port Allegany High School. She worked for 40 years as an accountant at various businesses, and 27 of those years she spent with Both, Branch, and Hendryx in Olean. In 1986 she retired.
Alice was a member of St. John's Church in Olean. She was a volunteer and member of the Olean General Hospital Auxillary, the American Red Cross and the Olean Senior League.
Surviving is one daughter, Darlene Pfeiffer of Olean; one grandson, Dennis Pfeiffer of Temecula, Calif.; and two great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by three brothers, Russell C. Chapin, Gordon E. Chapin and Donald F. Chapin; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Private funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 1303 E. State St.. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany, and at the convenience of the family.
Memorials if desired may be made to St. John's Church or to a charity of the donor's choice
