OLEAN - Allen L. "Pete" Parker, of 1132 Route 16 S., passed away on Sunday (July 5, 2020) at the Pine Health & Rehab of Machias, following a brief illness.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday (July 8, 2020) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean. A private service and burial will be held. The Rev. Robert D. Howard will officiate.
A complete obituary will be published in an upcoming edition of the Olean Times Herald.
Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.