OLEAN - Allen L. "Pete" Parker, of 1132 Route 16 S., passed away on Sunday (July 5, 2020) at the Pine Health & Rehab of Machias, following a brief illness.Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday (July 8, 2020) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean. A private service and burial will be held. The Rev. Robert D. Howard will officiate.A complete obituary will be published in an upcoming edition of the Olean Times Herald.Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.