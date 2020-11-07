RIXFORD, Pa. - Allen Leroy Hale, 83, formerly of Hinsdale, N.Y., passed away on Wednesday (Nov. 4, 2020) at his home, following an illness.
Allen was born on Feb. 1, 1937, in Honesdale, and was a son of Arthur E. and Luella E. Phillips Hale. On Aug. 23, 1964, he married his wife of 56 years, Lyda M. St. Clair, who survives.
Allen worked as a truck driver for Stroehmann's Bakery, in Olean, N.Y., for 28 years, until he retired.
Along with his loving wife, Allen is survived by four daughters, Gerry (Steve) Howard of Hinsdale, N.Y., Joyce (George) Bearden of Atlanta, Ga., Joanne (Danny) Rugg of Bradford and Jackie (Mik) Stoddard of Rixford; five granddaughters, Tamaro Howard, Tori Taylor, Cassie Dash, Joyce Rugg and Kira Williams; five grandsons, Ethan Weeks, Christopher Wolfe, Joshua Howard, Cody Williams and Cody Stoddard; 19 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Carol Hamilton; several nieces and nephews; and four grandpups, Sophie, Sissy, Joey and Fatty.
Allen was recently predeceased by a daughter, Jean Williams; a brother, William Hale; and a sister, Nancy Kayes.
At the family's request there will be no public visitation. A celebration of life will be held at a later date and time to be announced.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.
Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.