1/1
Alma P. Tyler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OLEAN - Alma P. Tyler, of 1618 Avenue A, passed away on Sunday (Oct. 11, 2020) shortly after arrival at Olean General Hospital.

Alma was born on May 16, 1951, in Columbus, Ga., a daughter of Jose and Louise Shereves Caraway. On June 16, 1998, she married her husband, Barry D. Tyler, who predeceased her on Jan. 18, 2012.

Alma worked at the Cotton Mill, a chicken processing plant and at Rally's/Checkers Restaurant.

She enjoyed crossword puzzles; watching TV; being a part of people's lives; raising her family; making her house a home; and cooking for her family, but she truly loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Alma is survived by five children, Patricia Phillips of Portville, Pamela (Ronald) Homuth of Athens, Ala., William Joseph Phillips and William Jay (Serena) Phillips, both of Olean, and Jimmy Ray Dubberly of Columbus, Ga.; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Along with her loving husband, Alma was predeceased by her parents; and four siblings, Sue and Velma Knight, William Shereves and Joseph Wotten.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.

Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-2200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved