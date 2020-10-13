OLEAN - Alma P. Tyler, of 1618 Avenue A, passed away on Sunday (Oct. 11, 2020) shortly after arrival at Olean General Hospital.
Alma was born on May 16, 1951, in Columbus, Ga., a daughter of Jose and Louise Shereves Caraway. On June 16, 1998, she married her husband, Barry D. Tyler, who predeceased her on Jan. 18, 2012.
Alma worked at the Cotton Mill, a chicken processing plant and at Rally's/Checkers Restaurant.
She enjoyed crossword puzzles; watching TV; being a part of people's lives; raising her family; making her house a home; and cooking for her family, but she truly loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Alma is survived by five children, Patricia Phillips of Portville, Pamela (Ronald) Homuth of Athens, Ala., William Joseph Phillips and William Jay (Serena) Phillips, both of Olean, and Jimmy Ray Dubberly of Columbus, Ga.; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Along with her loving husband, Alma was predeceased by her parents; and four siblings, Sue and Velma Knight, William Shereves and Joseph Wotten.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.
Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.