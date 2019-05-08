BELFAST - Alton Lewis Barber, 97, of County Road 17, passed away Monday (May 6, 2019) following a lengthy illness.
Born July 19, 1921, in the Town of New Hudson, he was the son of Bert J. and Verna Austin Barber. On May 26, 1942, in Buffalo, he married the former Ermena J. Gleason, who predeceased him Aug. 10, 2002.
Alton grew up in the Town of New Hudson and attended Black Creek School. Later he received his GED diploma.
He served with the U.S. Army during WWII, attaining the rank of Private CD C in the 103rd Combat Battalion. He served as a machine gunner and rifle sharpshooter in Northern France, Central Europe and the Rhineland. Alton was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, European-African-Middle-Eastern Service Medal and three Bronze Stars.
Following his military service, Alton was employed for many years at Acme Electric Corp. in Cuba, where he was an assembler and sheet metal worker, retiring from there in 1987. After his retirement, he was caretaker at Riverside Cemetery in Belfast and did volunteer work for the Office of the Aging, transporting elderly people to places they needed to go.
Aton enjoyed working with ponies and attending horse pulls in the area. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.
Surviving are three sons, Thomas (Judy) Barber of Belfast, Dennis Barber of Wellsville and Larry (Bonnie) Barber of Belmont; a daughter, Wendy (Tad) Reinbold of Fillmore; 20 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a granddaughter, Traci Barber; six brothers, Wayland (Lila) Barber, Lawrence (Dorothy) Barber, Hugh (Ida) Barber, Ralph (Leta) Barber, Lynn (Alethea) Barber and Elbert (Elizabeth) Barber; and two sisters, Ruth (Leslie) Clark and Gladys (Glen) Roat.
Alton's wishes were to not to have visitations or funeral. He will be buried at 11 a.m. Thursday (May 9, 2019) in Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to a , or to the Allegany County Office of the Aging.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Treusdell Funeral Home, Belfast.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.treusdellfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on May 8, 2019