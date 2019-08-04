Home

Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-2200
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
Alvin R. Whittaker


1937 - 2019
HINSDALE - Alvin R. Whittaker, formerly of 4863 Route 16, passed away Thursday (Aug. 1, 2019) in Bedford, Ind., peacefully in his sleep.

Alvin was born on April 28, 1937, in Cuba, and was a son of Floyd and Dorothea Bancroft Whittaker. He was formerly married to Donna Whittaker Jones.

Alvin worked at the Olean Theater in 1953. In 1954, he worked at Louis' Pastry Shop, and then at American Tile, from 1957 to 1962. Later, Alvin worked for the Joyce Pipeline in Andover and Walcott Construction, working on Interstate 86. He then worked in the maintenance department, of the Hinsdale School, for more than five years, retiring in 1995. Alvin also painted cars at his home for many years.

Alvin's true love was classic cars. He enjoyed painting and restoring them. Alvin was a member of the Street Classics Car Club for over 20 years.

He attended Maplehurst Baptist Church.

Alvin is survived by three sons, Terry L. Whittaker of Ischua, Timothy (David) Whittaker of Phoenix, Ariz. and Thomas (Stephanie) Whittaker of Hinsdale; four daughters, Tammy (Gene) Elder of Las Vegas, Nev., Tiffany (Paul) Tincher of Mitchell, Ind., Debbie Whittaker and Theresa Whittaker; 15 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Joel Whittaker of Tuscon, Ariz.; and a sister, Joanne Cowles of Ulysses, Pa.

Alvin was predeceased by three brothers, Eugene Whittaker, in 2000, Vincent Whittaker, in 1998, and Dana Whittaker, in 2011; and a sister, Alta McCoy in 2018.

Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 8, 2019) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday (Aug. 9, 2019). The Rev. Terry Jenks, pastor of the Maplehurst Baptist Church, will officiate. Burial will be at Mt. Prospect Cemetery, in Franklinville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 107 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, NY 14202.

Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2019
